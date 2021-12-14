All 9 seniors of Worthing High School's Marching Band awarded $50,000 scholarships

Big congratulations go out to the nine seniors in the Worthing High School Marching Pride of Sunnyside Band. All received a $50,000 scholarship from Langston University after a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Oklahoma for tryouts.

"To have the chance to go and play with a college and then receive money to go to that college is just amazing," says Senior Alimah Muhammad. "Most of our parents don’t have that kind of money to pay for college, so to be able to get that amount of money and pay for most of our college is just fantastic."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Alimah Muhammad spoke with FOX 26 Tuesday about the accomplishment saying she’s been playing the clarinet since she was five years old. She says, music runs through her blood as many of her family members are also musical.

"I’m mainly excited because I’m just ready to move on to the next part of my life where I'm able to do greater things," said Muhammad.

Muhammad says she is so grateful for the scholarship and excited for what the future holds, but will miss the comradery of the band.

"I’m sad because I've grown closer to my band family," said Muhammad. "We’re all a little bit odd in some sort of way, plus we have the music to relate to, the closeness and always have somebody to support you is great."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Langston University is a historically black college about 40 minutes away from Oklahoma City.

The high school’s Band Director, Kuan Mitchell tells us, he is so proud of his seniors and hopes this achievement will show how important a liberal arts education can be.

Advertisement

"The reality is not everyone is an athlete, liberal arts is an outlet that is many times forgotten, it is a way to be creative and an outlet to express themselves," said Mitchell.