Alief ISD announces classes will be all-virtual when school resumes

The Alief Independent School District says when school goes back next month that classes will be all virtual even though the state says campuses must reopen for in-person classes to receive funding.



So far, it's the only district in our area to offer only virtual learning.



FOX 26 spoke with Alief's Superintendent, HD Chambers, who says he is confident in their online technology.

The district will have more than 30,000 electronic devices to give out and have set up more than 17,000 4G hotspots so every student has internet access.

He talked with us about what led district leaders to the virtual learning decision.



“What I’m most concerned of, in these cases is an asymptomatic student potentially sharing that with a teacher, or a teacher taking that home, or sharing that with a student and a student taking that home. Then us having a very difficult time contact tracing- how it started, where it started, ultimately because that child was in school, potentially it was a factor in their family or some family’s health.”



Chambers says the district is using results from a parent survey to help determine future steps.