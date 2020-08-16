Alief Community Fridge supporting those having a tough time

Outside on a sidewalk may be the last place you expect to find an icebox.



However, outside D’Hope Shipping on Beechnut St., the Alief Community Fridge sits stocked with food and drinks from donations. The project was inspired by the non-profit In Our Hearts in New York City.



“I reached out and within a few minutes they sent the information on how I could get started,” says Vanessa Lipscomb of Houston Community Fridges.



Lipscomb runs The Wow Project which does community service in southwest Houston.



When she ran across the fridge project online, she could only find one food pantry in Alief where she grew up, so she wanted to give the homeless a way to come and grab free food with no questions asked.



“The homeless community has grown a lot since I was a kid. I don’t think there’s a lot of outreach out here for homeless people,” she says. “I’m just not sure where they go or where they get food from.”



It's the second fridge launch in a week, the first powered up in Third Ward outside Exchange to Change clothing store. To make it happen, business owners provide the electricity and can expect foot traffic during open hours.



“They’re a nice enough person to give something a shot that is happening for the first time in Houston,” says Lipscomb.



Volunteers work shifts to man the fridge during service hours, which can vary by location.



The project also appears to be popping up at the right time when summer heatwaves can be dangerous for those out on the street without cold water to stay hydrated.



As Houston Community Fridges works to get the word out on the streets to the homeless through signage and flyers, others in need have started to show up to the Alief location.



“We have two kids. We don’t have a job right now,” says one father walking up. “We need money to pay the rent. We need money to pay bills."



The organization says their fridges are open to anyone having a tough time, especially during the pandemic.



“Their grocery budgets have been cut. Certain stuff that maybe they’re used to buying that was within their budget, maybe now it’s not,” says Lipscomb. “Just come tell us what you need from the fridge, and we’ll give it to you.”

The group is looking for more volunteers and working fridges to go in underserved areas so that the less fortunate can get the help they need in an unexpected spot nearby.



A second fridge in Alief is expected to be up and running by the end of August.



For more information on fridge locations and donations, click here.