The boil water notice issued for the Aldine Village subdivision has been rescinded, according to officials.

Texas Water Utilities stated customers no longer have to boil their water before use and rescinded the notice on Saturday, the day after they initially issued it due to conditions in the public water system.

According to TWU, the water pressure levels returned to normal, and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria.

The boil water notice affected 323 customers.