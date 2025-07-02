Suspicious package reported at NE Harris County Social Security office

The Brief Harris County authorities were called to the Social Security office on Aldine Mail Route Road. A suspicious package was reported at the building, according to the sheriff's office.



Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has been called to a suspicious package at a Social Security office.

Aldine Mail Route police scene

What we know:

The sheriff's office tells FOX 26 that bomb technicians are reporting to the Social Security office on Aldine Mail Route Road, near the Eastex Freeway.

A call came in at about 2:30 p.m. about a suspicious package at the building.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.