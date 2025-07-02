Suspicious package reported at NE Harris County Social Security office
HOUSTON - Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has been called to a suspicious package at a Social Security office.
Aldine Mail Route police scene
What we know:
The sheriff's office tells FOX 26 that bomb technicians are reporting to the Social Security office on Aldine Mail Route Road, near the Eastex Freeway.
A call came in at about 2:30 p.m. about a suspicious package at the building.
What we don't know:
No other details have been provided at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office