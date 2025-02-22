Aldine ISD substitute teacher accused of improper student relationship, documents say

The Brief Chastity Houston has been charged with Improper Relationship with a Student. Houston and the student reportedly texted and called each other during the 2023-2024 school year. The student allegedly told officials that the two had sexual contact in 2024 in a vehicle outside another school in the district. Aldine ISD officials say Houston was removed from their substitute list.



A now former Aldine ISD substitute teacher has been charged for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to court documents.

Former sub charged

What we know:

Chastity Houston, 25, has been charged with "Improper Relationship with Student." She was held in jail on a $50,000 bond which has since been posted.

According to documents from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, administrators at Nimitz Senior High School learned about the alleged relationship in January 2025. A teacher reported her suspicions to the assistant principal.

Documents say a student told the principal that Houston had picked him up in her car in September 2024, when he was 17. The two allegedly drove to another Aldine ISD campus' parking lot and had sexual contact in the vehicle.

The student told Aldine ISD police that he met Houston when she substituted for one of his classes during the 2023-2024 school year. Houston and the student reportedly exchanged numbers, then started texting and calling each other regularly.

During a January 2025 interview with an Aldine ISD police officer, Houston denied the 2024 incident. Allegedly, she said she "always had a close relationship" with that student, but had "no intention to do anything inappropriate."

According to documents, Houston said she did speak with multiple male students, but not in an inappropriate way. When asked if she ever drove students around, Houston allegedly said she took male students to get food and allowed students to use her car when she wasn't present.

In February, the Aldine ISD officer was contacted by a human resource investigator from the district. Court documents say Houston admitted to the 2024 incident when she spoke to the HR investigator. Houston said she didn't want to perform the act for the student; she allegedly rejected him at first, then conducted the act "for a few moments."

Houston denied having any sexual contact with other students.

Documents say Houston has worked for Aldine ISD since 2016. She started out as a secretary, then became a substitute teacher in August 2023. She has since been dismissed by the school district.

Aldine ISD statement

What they're saying:

Aldine ISD sent the following statement to FOX 26:

Aldine ISD received a report alleging that a substitute teacher at Nimitz High School was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The district immediately removed the individual from the campus, notified the proper authorities, proceeded with a thorough investigation, and removed the individual from the substitute list. Aldine ISD fully cooperated with law enforcement, charges have been filed, and the former substitute teacher was arrested on felony charges.

Aldine ISD does not tolerate any employee who engages in inappropriate behavior. The safety and security of our students will continue to be a top priority at Aldine ISD.