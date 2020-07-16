Aldine ISD officer arrested on family assault charges

Aldine ISD confirms one of their police officers was arrested on family assault charges.

Officer Mariela Guardiola, 36, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Guardiola and her husband were drinking in the garage.

Prosecutors say Guardiola claims her husband became upset when he found out she was text messaging another man. She says her husband shoved her and she responded by walking away and calling the police.

When investigators asked about her husband's injuries, Guardiola said he must have fallen.

When investigators spoke with Guardiola's husband, he said he's the one that got beat up. He told police Guardiola started punching him after he confronted her and stopped when their children came in crying.

Officers who responded reported the husband's face was beat up pretty badly.

Guardiola is being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Aldine ISD reports Guardiola has been with the district for less than two years.

In a statement the district said:

"The district takes these charges seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff will continue to remain a high priority."