We all know the importance of providing nutritious meals for young children and across Texas, nearly 5.4 million students qualify for reduced-price lunches or free meals.

For many of these children, they depend on federal programs like the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program, as they're often the only meal they receive during the day.

And two Houston school districts are paving the way, according to a press release by Children At Risk, for providing nutritious meals for students.

As part of its 2023 Food Rankings, in partnership with Kroger, the nonprofit organization said Aldine ISD and Houston ISD were ranked first and second, respectively for the top large school districts offering nutritious foods throughout the day including after-school snacks, had strong lunch participation and supper options

Among the key facts listed in the report showed many school districts achieve high levels of student participation in their meal programs by offering a more varied menu and using alternative delivery methods.

When participation is high, the report explained, school nutrition departments can reach more students in need and take advantage of economies of scale to optimize their meal costs and further improve service.

"School food programs play a crucial role in reducing hunger and improving the health of children in Texas – and these programs are also linked to better academic performance," Children at Risk said in a press statement. "A better-nourished child is a better learner and participant in school, with less absenteeism and tardiness, and fewer visits to the school nurse."