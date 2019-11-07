Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets to help combat student hunger

What a lip-smacking offer!

Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.

KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need.

A peanut butter and jelly sandwich is shown in a file image. The University of Alaska Anchorage campus said it will accept unopened, commercially-produced peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves as payment for citations. (Photo Expand

University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.

Officials say two 16-ounce jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.

Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.