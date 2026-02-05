1 found dead in boiler room of Chinatown apartment complex, Houston Police say
HOUSTON - Houston homicide detectives are investigating after a person was reportedly found dead at a Chinatown apartment complex.
Houston Chinatown death investigation
What we know:
The investigation was reported at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive, near Bellaire Boulevard and South Gessner Road.
Police say a male was found dead in the boiler room of the complex.
Authorities are calling the person's death suspicious.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department