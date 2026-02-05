1 found dead in boiler room of Chinatown apartment complex, Houston Police say

The Brief Police say a male was found dead in an apartment boiler room on Town Park Drive. Detectives are investigating what they call a suspicious death.



Houston homicide detectives are investigating after a person was reportedly found dead at a Chinatown apartment complex.

Houston Chinatown death investigation

What we know:

The investigation was reported at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive, near Bellaire Boulevard and South Gessner Road.

Police say a male was found dead in the boiler room of the complex.

Authorities are calling the person's death suspicious.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.