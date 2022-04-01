Akon & former Texans player Andre Johnson open new steak house on Washington Avenue

Former Houston Texans Player Andre Johnson and rapper, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Akon, have joined together to open a brand-new steakhouse on Washington Avenue.

Rare Restaurant and Lounge is located at 4105 Washington Ave. and led by Chef Don Bowie.

Akon says that Houston for him has always been a vibrant area for minorities.



Because it is one of the very first independent scenes for music, he loves that the people have always had an entrepreneurial spirit.



Andre is happy to be bringing good food, good vibes & good music. He wanted to create a one-stop upscale place to accommodate your entire evening.

The 8,000 square-foot space is two levels and includes a patio, private dining, and a cigar room.



They are open 7 days a week, reservations are recommended.

