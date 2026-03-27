Airport sniffer dog at IAH caught playing while working: VIDEO

Despite the exhaustion and frustration that comes with waiting in the long TSA security lines at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a very happy sniffer dog brought a bit of joy!

Virginia resident Ashley Perdew shared the video with Storyful which shows the dog jumping and playing around despite the chaos.

Airport sniffer dog caught having some playtime

Perdew said she was in the security line on Tuesday when she filmed the video. "I had been in the insane TSA line during the government shutdown," she told Storyful.

According to Perdew in an Instagram post, the working dog was living his best life.

"While everyone was feeling anxious and frustrated, this German shorthair pointer was happily throwing his toy all over the airport without a care in the world," she said.

Luckily, Perdew was able to make her flight home even though the line wrapping around the terminal twice, going downstairs and out the door.

We're sure the sniffer dog was happy too!