Aging Americans find more options for empty nest living

A new WalletHub survey suggests Texas is a little better than average for retirees looking for 'quality of life' after considering factors like cost of living, taxes, and healthcare costs.

While there are a lot of different ways to measure such things, some see opportunity in one of the most basic needs for aging Americans: housing.

From assisted-living to active-adult apartments and communities, developers have been busy trying to meet the needs of a 'silver tsunami' of retiree looking for more appropriate housing opportunities.

Katy realtor Christie Borden specializes in homes geared toward baby boomers and empty nesters. Those are buyers who have too much space and want to live a less-cluttered life that's closer to family. Borden says such buyers comprice about 40% of her business.

"Older folks just don't want to maintain anything," says Borden, "They're going to communities where there's minimal yard maintenance and they like newer construction, because there's minimal housing maintenance as well."

New home builders have also recognized the benefits of offering options, like downstairs suites, for older parents to move in with their adult kids.

Cities are joining the effort, as well. AARP notes Minneapolis has partnered with the private sector to help design transportation and housing that accommodates and appeals to an aging population.

It is a changing face, for residential development, that is trying to keep pace as millions of baby boomers race toward a future they hope is less complicated.