Former NFL star Adrian Peterson released on bond, court documents share new details

Former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson has been released from Fort Bend County jail after being arrested over the weekend.

Peterson was charged with DWI and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon after being arrested by the Sugar Land Police Department on Sunday morning.

Adrian Peterson released on bond

Court documents state Peterson's total bond was set to $3,000 for both charges. The court set his bond at $2,000 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and $1,000 for DWI.

According to Fort Bend County officials, he has been released on bond.

Adrian Lewis Peterson mugshot (Courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

Details of Peterson's arrest in Sugar Land

The backstory:

Sugar Land police were called to a Shell gas station in the 8200 block of Highway 90 about a welfare concern. When officers got to the scene, they found a driver, now identified as Peterson, sleeping behind the wheel.

The officer reports they saw a black Mercedes SUV next to a gas pump with the engine still running and the head and tail lights on, documents say.

Records say Peterson was woken up by the officers and got out of the vehicle, denying medical assistance he was offered by police. The officers claim they smelt alcohol coming from Peterson, who also allegedly had glossy, red eyes and slurred speech.

Peterson told officers he had left from a poker game and was on his way home, police stated. Court documents say Peterson told officials he had two to three shots of a Vodka mix and his last drink was about a couple of hours ago.

When asked how he would rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being intoxicated, he stated he would be two, documents read.

The Sugar Land police officers had Peterson undergo a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Court records claim officers saw a majority of clues to indicate Peterson was possibly intoxicated.

After he was placed in custody for DWI, his vehicle was searched and officers found a pistol in the glove box.