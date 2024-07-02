Addiction to processed food

Research shows about 14% of adults are clinically addicted to food, predominantly ultra-processed foods with higher levels of sugar, salt, fat and additives. This addiction doesn't just impact your physical health, but also your mental.

Joining the factor uncensored to talk about this topic: Doctor Abdulla Kudrath from Top Care ER in the Heights, Therapist Dr. Bernadette Smith, and Restaurant Marketer Keandre Jordan.

