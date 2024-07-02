Expand / Collapse search

Addiction to processed food

By
Published  July 2, 2024 12:25pm CDT
Research shows about 14 percent of adults are clinically addicted to food, predominantly ultra-processed foods with higher levels of sugar, salt, fat, and additives. This addiction doesn't just impact your physical health but also your mental.

Joining the factor uncensored to talk about this topic: Doctor Abdulla Kudrath from Top Care ER in the Heights, Therapist Dr. Bernadette Smith, and Restaurant Marketer Keandre Jordan. 

