Accused Santa Fe High School shooter not competent to stand trial; attorney says

Defense Attorney Nicholas Poehl has confirmed the alleged Santa Fe High School shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been found not competent to stand trial by three mental health evaluators.

In August, Pagourtzis filed a motion to have an independent evaluation of the alleged shooter's competency to stand trial. He's been evaluated by Dr. Bradley Peterson, Dr. Karen Gollaher and Dr. Victor Scarano, according to Poehl.

Dr. Peterson was hired by the defense, Dr. Gollaher was hired by the court and Dr. Scarano was hired by the state.

Poehl says Pagourtzis will be sent to a state psychiatric facility, where he’ll be treated with the goal of regaining mental competency. His mental health will be evaluated again in 120 to 180 days.

Poehl says Pagourtzis' 2020 trial date has been thrown out.



