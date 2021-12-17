Accused child molestation suspect found dead at DeKalb County Jail

article

Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials say on Thursday night, officers performing a security check found 47-year-old Doraville resident Elnan Edinson Oganda unresponsive in a cell.

The officers attempted to render emergency medical services, but Oganda was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. Investigators say the cause is believed to be suicide.

Oganda was in custody without bond after his arrest on Dec. 10 on warrants charging him with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, and sexual battery. All incidents allegedly involved a minor.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner is doing its own investigation and has not released the official cause of death.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



