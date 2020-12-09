AAA study shows men are more aggressive drivers than women

A new study shows that men are more aggressive drivers than women.

The study from AAA shows that men are more likely to engage in aggressive driving behaviors like speeding, tailgating, not allowing cars to merge, honking, and gesturing at other drivers.

In the study female drivers do admit to doing all of these behaviors, but men outscore the women in every category.

However, regardless of gender, AAA said that nearly 80% of drivers exhibit aggressive driving behaviors when they get behind the wheel and it's becoming more of a common issue.

Here in Texas, AAA said that from 2018 to 2019, there was a 17% increase in the number of crashes involving aggressive drivers.

“When you are behind the wheel you have to have control of your emotions,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. “Take a deep breath, remember if someone cut you off, it wasn't personal.”

AAA also added that younger drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers. But, with the pandemic and now the holiday season, they said it's best for all drivers to remember to drive safely and calmly.

“When someone does something aggressive towards you, don’t respond with another aggressive behavior because that only escalates the situation,” Armbruster said.

