Man who was violently bashed over the head with metal pipe during robbery speaks only to FOX 26

Only on FOX 26, a family now scared but speaking after being violently robbed off of the 5300 block of N. Wayside in Houston and the aggravated robbery was all caught on camera by witnesses.

The Houston Police Department have released camera video from the attack after blurring out the victims' face.

"They hit him bad. They hit him from the back," the translator said to FOX 26.

He tells us, his niece, her mother, and a friend were going to pick up another loved one when they got it a minor accident.

HPD said the second party asked for the matter be resolved without the police, since the driver was impaired. The victim then agreed to pay $700 since his niece was at fault.

The victim, who was attacked, was called out to the accident to pay the money, but wasn't initially involved in the accident.

The victim told us the situation quickly escalated, when one of the suspects immediately went for the money inside his pocket, the other hit him over the head with a metal pipe.

"He was going to give them the money, but they wait for him to give it to them, they just attacked," said the victim through a translator.

Police say once the uncle arrived with the money, the three suspects had charged their minds and demanded more.

The uncle's nephew telling FOX 26, he may have only been hit once, but it was severe, with the impact area still causes him pain.

HPD are now looking for these suspects:

Suspect descriptions: Black male, 30 to 35-years-old, 5’8 to 5’10", 140 to 160 pounds, and white shirt.

Suspect #2: Black male, 30 to 35-years-old, 5’8 to 5’10", 140 to 160 pounds, and black shirt.

Suspect #3: Black female, 30 to 35-years-old and red shirt.

Suspect vehicle: White Nissan Altima and a light-colored older model Toyota Camry.