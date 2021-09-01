9th Annual Big Salsa Festival dances into Houston this weekend

The 9th Annual Big Salsa Festival in Houston will have you dancing all night long this wekeend.



Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to put them to use. The 9th Annual Big Salsa Festival is happening this weekend from September 2 - September 5.



BIG Salsa Festival Houston is a four-day Latin event featuring some of the biggest names from all over the world performing music and art.

Each day is packed with dance classes, amazing performances, Latin dance parties into the early morning hours, and a live Salsa band on Sunday Night.



They’re kicking off the weekend Thursday at Palladium Houston with a pre-party.



Friday through Sunday will take place at the Westin Galleria on West Alabama.



