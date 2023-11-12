Listening to 97-year-old Charles Kurt's story is truly a living history lesson.

As a 13-year-old member of a prominent Jewish family in Vienna, Austria, his family was suddenly torn apart when Hitler took over his homeland. His father was killed in the Dachau concentration camp during the Holocaust.

After the death, Charles was sent to an orphanage and eventually made his way to Houston.

As soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the Army to fight in the war. He was honored at Career Gear's Champions of Freedom luncheon.

Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires was there to capture his story.