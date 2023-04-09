93-year-old medevaced off cruise ship near Galveston

One cruisegoer had to leave the ship early to be taken to a local hospital in Galveston.

The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report around 10:18 p.m. about a 93-year-old woman who needed to be medevaced from the Carnival Vista cruise ship 90 miles off Galveston.

According to reports, the woman was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia, and septic shock.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 93-year-old woman aboard the cruise ship Carnival Vista who was experiencing symptoms of type 2 respiratory failure, 90 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, April 9, 2023.

The coast guard watchstanders spoke with the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac and the Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched head out.

The crew arrived at the ship and took the passenger and one of the cruise ship nurses to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

The woman was last reported to be in stable condition.