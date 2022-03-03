9 Texas colleges, universities partner with Amazon's Career Choice program

Nine Texas colleges and universities have partnered with Amazon to offer fully-funded college tuition to thousands of its hourly employees in the U.S.

The nine Texas schools join more than 180 college and universities across the country and national nonprofit online education providers Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University – Global, Western Governors University, and National University in Amazon's Career Choice program.

Amazon says the Career Choice program is designed to help frontline employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere, which is part of the company's Upskilling 2025 pledge – a $1.2 billion commitment to upskill more than 300,000 Amazon employees by 2025.

Partner schools in Texas include:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lone Star College

Tarrant County Community College

Texas State University

University of Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas

Amazon says these new partnerships are part of its continued investment in its Career Choice program, which now offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.

Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states. Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees, says Amazon.

Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon says it offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.

