As Americans drink less beer, Houston's 8th Wonder Brewing has a growing line of beverages that offer 'relaxation' of a different sort.

When the 2018 federal Farm Bill removed 'hemp' from the definition of marijuana as a controlled substance, it opened the door to all kinds of products, including a lower-concentration of THC, which is the compound that can get users high. Now, 8th Wonder's cans of flavored seltzer infused with THC will reach a wider audience.

SUGGESTED: CHECK YOUR NUMBERS: Powerball ticket sold in Houston wins $1M in Monday's drawing

In the brewery, a steady stream of cans are getting filled with fresh product. One of the more popular beverages is not beer at all.

'Howdy' is one of a growing-line of THC-infused seltzers, derived from hemp. A year ago, the brewer was purchased by Houston-based Bayou City Hemp, which was formed to take advantage of the change in federal law.

"They wanted to be able to make a THC beverage," says CEO Ben Meggs. "We had the capabilities to provide the THC, and they had the ability to can beverages."

Now there are at least eight varieties with different THC concentrations to satisfy different expectations. Until now, they were only available straight from the brewery. But a year of discussion and negotiation has produced agreement to put the THC seltzers in Spec's Wine and Spirits stores across Texas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

In a press release, Spec's says, in part, "The alternative beverage niche is only growing in both reputation and customer requests."

8th Wonder says the deal will help reduce any stigma of using THC products and make them more approachable.

"It's not just a smoke-shop or dispensary," says Meggs. "We want to bring this to consumers in a very responsible and approachable way, and I think that's what we've done and why you're going to see our products on these main-stream shelves."

For consumers, it's a non-alcohol alternative that some find appealing.

"They're still social; they still want to hang out with their friends; they still want to chill out and have a product that gives them the ability to feel like they're doing the things they've always done, but not have that same effect," says Meggs.

A similar agreement with Silver Eagle Distributors is also placing the seltzers in bars and other retailers.

As for the future, Meggs' wish list has three entries: Spec's, Buc-ee's, and HEB. With one down, he says there are already discussions with the other two.