88 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 88 pounds of methamphetamine at the Texas-Mexico border.

The discovery was made on Thursday when a commercial truck arriving from Mexico had $1,800,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Packages containing 88 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

“Our officers’ outstanding ability to work as a team along with great utilization of all available tools and resources resulted in the detection of these hard narcotics which won’t make their final destination within the U.S.,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/ Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The truck was transporting fresh tomatoes when it arrived at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility.

A CBP officer referred the truck for further examination, which included a non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That's when officials noticed discrepancies within a spare tire under the trailer.

Further inspection resulted in officers discovering 17 packages weighing 88.3 pounds with alleged methamphetamine concealed within the tire.

The case remains under investigation.