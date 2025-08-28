Sister charged in 8-year-old brother's death, boyfriend arrested back in March

The Brief Kara Walker was arrested and charged on Wednesday for allegedly abusing her 8-year-old brother who later died from his injuries. Back in March, Walker's boyfriend, Nolan Stallings, was also arrested and charged for the abuse of the young boy. Court documents state the 8-year-old was abused and tortured over several days.



A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in the abuse that led to the death of her 8-year-old brother back in February.

The teen's boyfriend was also arrested in connection to the child's death back in March.

Sister charged in younger brother's death

Kara Walker has been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury and booked in Harris County Jail. Walker's boyfriend, Nolan Stallings, 18, is also facing the same charges after authorities found the 8-year-old with serious injuries.

Walker's bond has been set to $100,000 while Stallings bond is at $1,000,000.

Nolan Stallings (L) and Kara Walker (R)

The backstory:

On Feb. 10, Harris County deputies were called to a hospital in Baytown in the 4400 block of Garth Road.

Officials learned an 8-year-old boy had been brought to the hospital with various bodily injuries.

His injuries were consistent with abuse believed to have happened at a home in the 100 block of Greendell Street. Court documents revealed the child was abused and tortured over several days.

The 8-year-old was in critical condition before being pronounced dead days later. Court records state the child's abuse caused his death.

Officials learned Walker was the young boy's older sister and she was dating Stallings.