8 ex-NFL players, athletic trainer indicted in alleged medical reimbursement scheme

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says eight former NFL players and a Houston-area athletic trainer have been indicted in an alleged scheme to defraud a player trust fund by submitting false claims for medical benefits.

According to the DA’s Office, the players are accused of submitting false reimbursement claims for therapy by Louis Ray, an athletic trainer and owner of the Galleria-area rehabilitation facility Rehab Express.

“This fund was created to help former players get medical services, and cheating the system means they were stealing from other players and former teammates,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Investigating and seeking justice for white-collar criminals takes time, effort and cooperation among agencies, and we want to thank them for uncovering this scheme.”

The investigation was conducted by the Texas Department of Insurance’s fraud unit in coordination with the DA’s Office.

From March 7, 2016, to November 2018, authorities say Ray allegedly created fraudulent invoices claiming to perform treatment on players, and the players would then allegedly sign and submit forms to be reimbursed by the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan.

According to the DA’s Office, the players are accused of pocketing the reimbursement money and paying Ray for signing and verifying the fake invoices. The DA’s Office says medical records show that 92 claims were submitted claiming reimbursements totaling $723,826, with Ray allegedly receiving payments totaling $112,972.

Those indicted include:

- Louis Ray, 59: Indicted for the first-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception, for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $300,000.

- Corey Bradford, 44: Indicted for the second-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception, for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $150,000 and less than $300,000.

- James Adkisson, 40, Jonathan Hadnot Jr., 38, Clint Ingram, 37, Shantee Orr, 39, Chadwick Slaughter, 42, and Fabian Washington, 37: Each indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

- Derrick Pope, 38: Indicted for the state-jail felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks worth more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

