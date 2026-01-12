79-year-old woman watches in horror as terrier mix she's walking is mauled to death by pit bull

The Brief Last Thursday, Lynn Anderson was walking her neighbor's 11-pound terrier mix named Opie. It's something she does a few times daily, The large 80-pound pit bull pulled the stake up it was tied to and dragged the heavy chain as he attacked Opie. The pit bull is at Brenham Animal Control where he will likely be deemed a dangerous dog and face euthanasia.



The stake and heavy metal chain remain in the yard at a on Cottonwood where the horrific attack occurred.

Brenham dog attack: 79-year-old woman watches as pit bull mauls dog she's walking

What they're saying:

Last Thursday, Lynn Anderson was walking her neighbor's 11-pound terrier mix named Opie. It's something she does a few times daily,

"I looked up, and the dog was running full speed towards Opie and me," she said.

The large 80-pound pit bull pulled the stake up it was tied to and dragged the heavy chain as he attacked Opie.

"I'm screaming get your dog off my dog, they just stood there," Lynn said. "She got in her car, as I'm screaming get your dog off my dog, and peels out."

Watching Opie being mauled to death is keeping Lynn up at night.

"He didn't have a chance," she said.

"He was like my son. It's like someone telling you your son was killed on the street," said Opie's owner, Linda Owens. "It's hard to deal with what was he thinking at the time. I didn't even know what was happening."

"I've had pit bulls before. I don't have anything against pit bulls, but I do have something against bad owners," said Lynn.

What's next:

Brenham police are investigating.

The pit bull is at Brenham Animal Control where he will likely be deemed a dangerous dog and face euthanasia.