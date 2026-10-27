Houston's $75M flood relief proposal at Memorial Middle School raises concerns among neighbors

The Brief Houston proposes underground stormwater storage at Memorial Middle School to reduce flood risk for more than 1,600 structures. Some neighbors oppose the proposal, raising concerns about construction traffic, flooding and possible disruptions to school activities. A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial High School. The city lists construction beginning in spring 2027 and completion in summer 2029.



A proposed $75 million flood relief project at Spring Branch ISD's Memorial Middle School is drawing questions from neighbors about how construction could affect their homes, nearby streets and school activities.

Houston Public Works says the TIRZ 17 Memorial City Area Detention Basin project would reduce flood risk for more than 1,600 structures. The proposal includes underground stormwater storage on the north end of the school property.

What is the plan?

The backstory:

The underground detention system would temporarily hold stormwater during heavy rain and release it gradually, helping reduce flooding on streets and around buildings.

According to the city’s project flyer, the system would provide more than 90 acre-feet of storage, or roughly 29 million gallons.

The project map shows work along portions of Kingsride Lane, Gessner Road, Barryknoll Lane and Vindon Drive near Memorial Middle School.

The city lists an estimated budget of $75 million, with construction expected to begin in spring 2027 and finish in summer 2029. Additional project goals include improving roadway safety and pedestrian access while preserving as many trees as possible.

What are neighbors saying?

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with several neighbors who declined on-camera interviews but said they oppose the proposal. They raised questions about construction traffic, the project’s effect on flooding and potential disruptions to school activities.

One couple told FOX 26 they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey. They compared the proposal with another project they described as similar and expressed concerns about how construction and drainage changes could affect the neighborhood.

The couple, whose children attended Memorial Middle School, also questioned whether work on the property would interfere with activities at the campus.

How can residents learn more?

What you can do:

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the Memorial High School auditorium at 935 Echo Lane.

According to Spring Branch ISD, city representatives will explain the proposed scope of work and timeline and answer residents’ questions. The district says the meeting will be livestreamed, with a recording available afterward.

Residents can also submit project questions to engage@houstontx.gov or call 311.