73-year-old League City woman watches as 2 pitbulls maul her little dog to death during walk

"Just could not believe this was his last day here on earth," said Cynthia Dyer.

The morning of June 8 was like most mornings for Dyer, she took her little dog, Hendricks, for a walk. She says she saw something in her neighborhood she hadn't seen before, two large pitbull.

"They had knocked me over, knocked me out of my tennis shoes, and my hat I was wearing was on the sidewalk," Dyer said. "The next thing I know I'm looking at the pitbulls eating my dog, killing him."

Hendricks was attached to Dyer during the attack. She says she used a golf club she carries to fend off the dogs.

"I started hitting the dog, the one that was eating my dog, and then I looked around, the other one was behind me, and I started hitting him," said Dyer. "I wasn't fearful for my life at the time. I was thinking about Hendricks, and how I could save him, that's all I could think about."

In a statement League City Animal Control says, "While we are saddened that an animal lost its life due to this unfortunate situation, League City Animal Care, when reviewing cases for dangerous dog declarations, must consider all aspects of an incident on a case-by case basis to ensure a fair and thorough process. Deeming a dog dangerous does not mean that the dog is automatically taken away or euthanized. In this case, after reviewing witness statements, and considering that this was an isolated incident and that there were no previous violations of city ordinances, the decision was made to not euthanize the animals and leave them in the care of their owner.

"I don't have mine, why should you be allowed to keep your dogs?" Dyer said. "They go about their business, and they have no consequences."

The owner of the pitbulls declined to go on camera, but told us the heartbreaking ordeal could have been avoided if Dyer had stopped and waited for his wife to cross the street with the leased dogs.

The dog's owner says Dyer's attorney sent a notice to sue letter, which he says is not an accurate account of what happened.

As for Dyer, she's haunted by a sight no dog lover should ever see.

"I still see it. It plays over and over in my head," Dyer said. "I'm looking at you and I can see the whole event happening."