7 students injured in crash involving Texas City ISD school bus

Seven students were injured on Monday afternoon following a crash involving a Texas City ISD school bus.

According to the school district, the crash involved two buses, bus 135 and bus 114, doing afternoon runs with students from Levi Fry Intermediate School.

The district said one bus rear-ended another bus at a stop sign.

Two of the seven students were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and all others injured were released to parents.

The district said all parents of students who reported injuries have been contacted.

School district officials added that if you were not contacted by the school, your child will be placed on another bus to be taken home.