$7.75 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket sold in Humble

article

Are you a millionaire? A jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated annuitized $7.75 million was sold in Humble.

Officials say the ticket for the drawing on January 9 was purchased at Fuel Zone, located at 6301 FM 1960 W.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 3-11-23-35-41-54.

Lottery officials say the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, and the claimant will receive $6,197,606.84 before taxes.

Advertisement

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

"We look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2021," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 76,975 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! addon feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $11,453 to $2 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on January 13 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.