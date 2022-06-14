69-year-old woman struck with her own car during aggravated robbery

article

Police are searching for a man who hit a woman and her neighbor with her car as he was driving away with it in mid-May.

Houston Police says shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, a 69-year-old woman answered a knock on the door of her apartment at the 9000 block of Bissonnet St. near Braeburn in Houston.

A man asked her if she knew where apartment 12 was, she replied that he had the wrong apartment.

A while later, a neighbor informed the woman there was someone attempting to steal her white 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The two women then went to confront the car thief. That's when the woman realized it was the same man who knocked on her door earlier.

When they tried to force him out of the driver's seat, the man put the car in reverse and hit both women, knocking them over.

The robber sped off with the car. It was found a week later unoccupied at the 4300 block of S 4th St. in Beaumont, Texas.

With the man still at large, Houston Police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

He was captured on a Ring camera on the day of the incident.

Investigators describe the aggravated robber as a Black man between the age of 30 to 39-years-old, wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 to be considered for a cash reward of up to $5,000.