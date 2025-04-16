West Loop deadly crash: Man hit, killed allegedly crawling across I-610 mainlanes

The Brief One man is dead after a crash incident on I-610 West Loop near N. and S. Braeswood Boulevard. The man was allegedly crawling across the mainlines of the freeway. Multiple lanes had to be shut down during the investigation, but have reopened.



Houston-area law enforcement are at the scene of a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

West Loop deadly crash

The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department were called to a scene in the 900 block of West Loop near N. and S. Braeswood Boulevard.

Witnesses of the crash told police a man, 30, was crawling on his hands and knees across the mainlines of I-610.

The driver of a Honda Accord going southbound attempted to avoid what he thought was debris, but ended up hitting the man. A second driver in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck also hit the man while going down I-610.

Police say both drivers stopped and remained at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Houston fire paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Neither driver exhibited signs of intoxication. They were questioned and released.

Officials reported all northbound and southbound lanes were closed at one point. Southbound lanes have reopened, but northbound lanes remain closed.

At least one person has been reported dead at the scene.

Houston police are working to piece together what happened.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not reported what led to the crash.