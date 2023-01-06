Expand / Collapse search

6-year-old shoots teacher at Newport News elementary school: police

WASHINGTON - A 6-year-old boy is in custody and an adult hospitalized after a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News, VA, according to police. 

The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School around 2 p.m. on Friday. The school is located about an hour north of Norfolk.

According to investigators, the 6-year-old student shot a teacher. They did not indicate what prompted the shooting.

The teacher was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no students were injured during the incident.

This story is developing, check back for updates.