6-year-old shoots teacher at Newport News elementary school: police
WASHINGTON - A 6-year-old boy is in custody and an adult hospitalized after a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News, VA, according to police.
The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School around 2 p.m. on Friday. The school is located about an hour north of Norfolk.
According to investigators, the 6-year-old student shot a teacher. They did not indicate what prompted the shooting.
The teacher was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said no students were injured during the incident.
This story is developing, check back for updates.