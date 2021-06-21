6-year-old hit by stray bullet while others in the area were firing guns in the area, HCSO says.

article

A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet in north Houston Monday night.

Details are limited as the incident is still active, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, "unknown person(s) were discharging weapons" in the 15400 block of Bammel Field Ct.

At some point, a child was hit in the crossfires by a stray bullet and rushed to the hospital. Sheriff Gonzalez says the child is currently in stable condition but gave no word on arrests or exactly how many people were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

