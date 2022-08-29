NE Houston parents say 6-year-old escaped attempted kidnapping by head-butting suspect

A northeast Houston family is speaking with FOX 26 after they say their 6-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped while playing with her older sister in a yard.

"It’s terrifying. It’s something that’s terrifying, your kids can't play outside anymore and I don’t feel safe," says Paulisha Jefferson, the 6-year-old’s mother. "My biggest thing is for everybody to be aware."

Paulisha Jefferson spoke with FOX 26 Monday after a terrifying attempted kidnapping of her 6-year-old girl was foiled, witnessed, and stopped by the 6-year-old’s older sibling.

"As a parent it’s hard. I told them y’all can't go outside because it’s a school day. And then Friday I get off of work, I told them they could play, but stay where I can see y’all," says the father, Isaiah Jefferson. "Less than 10 minutes later, my kids come running back into the house saying somebody tried to snatch them."

The parents say it happened on Friday when Isaiah allowed his two children, 6 and 10 to play outside for a short time, but he was disturbed when his two girls came running back in. Paulisha believes if it wasn’t for the 6-year-old headbutting the man and her older sister rushing, they believe the outcome could have been much worse.

"When he grabbed her, and she screamed, she threw her head back, and she butted him in the face, which I'm so proud of," says Paulisha "She knew how to defend herself."

"His uncle always walks through the door, and he tells all the kids, ok headbutt when he’s coming in and getting ready to go," says Paulisha. "We used to think it was the dumbest thing possible. We had no idea. I’m so happy that uncle taught her how to headbutt."

The Jefferson’s believe the man lives in the apartment complex and have spoken with management.

They say police did come by and held the man for several hours, but did not arrest him. They were told by the police that their 6-year-old was not able to 100% identify the man. The mother says her 10-year-old daughter was.

"She was unable to identify him, because he grabbed her from behind, but my 10-year-old was able to identify this guy, and they still let him go," says Paulisha.

"The detectives were kind of understanding, they have kids. They were mad themselves that the DA didn’t want to pick it up," says Isiah.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact HPD’s Major Assault Division at (713) 308-8800.