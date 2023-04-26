An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Missouri City after one man was killed in a standoff.

On Tuesday evening around 10:30 p.m., Missouri City Police were called to the 3800 block of Pecan Valley Drive about a man with a gun in the front yard of a home.

When officers arrived, they say the man made statements about how he wanted the officers to harm him.

After that, East Fort Bend County SWAT and Crisis Negotiators arrived and began negotiating with the man for the next six hours.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday., SWAT members used less than lethal force to try to resolve the situation. That's when the man fired multiple shots at the officers who then returned the fire, hitting him.

Authorities say they gave the man medical treatment, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Missouri City PD says as a matter of practice when officers are involved in a shooting the Texas Rangers and the District Attorney's Office were contacted and are working collaboratively to conduct an investigation.