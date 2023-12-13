U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced on Tuesday that a 51-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years for two armed robberies in 2019.

Officials say Hezron Benjamin Stuart was sentenced to 10 years in prison after the jury heard from witnesses in two robberies, including a surviving victim.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence about Stuart’s lengthy and violent criminal history, according to authorities.

Officials say in one robbery, a store clerk refused to give up their cash and was shot.

For each firearm charge, he received 10 years, which has to be served consecutively with the other sentence.

"Bank robbery is not a victimless crime," said Hamdani. "Mr. Stuart spent his entire life committing violent crimes in our city. In multiple armed robberies, he shot a gun and seriously injured a store clerk".

Stuart will serve a total of 30 years in prison and be supervised for 5 years afterwards, according to officials. Stuart is currently in Houston Police custody and will remain in custody until he's transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.