Harris County officials closed multiple lanes Saturday evening after a major crash, officials say.

Sheriff's deputies responded to 1499 Gears Road and Trickery Road after a 5-year-old girl was hit, but the person in the car drove away from the scene.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in serious condition, as of this writing, officials say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the car that hit the girl was found.

Officials are investigating the incident.