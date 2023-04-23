Ernest Hemingway once said, "there is no friend as loyal as a book," and a recent study suggests some Texans might want to make some new friends.

Researchers at Lawn Love compared 200 of the biggest U.S. cities as part of its Best Cities for Book Lovers for 2023, examining bookstores, literary festivals, and little free libraries to determine where in America one might find literary adventure.

Its findings showed Texas was nowhere in the top 10 for best book lovers, but at least 5 were among the worst.

Pasadena, Amarillo, and Killeen, Texas were ranked consecutively at 10 through 7, while Laredo was ranked 5th worst and Brownsville was ranked very worst.

Austin and Houston managed to make the 22nd and 24th best places for book lovers, respectively. However, New York took the spot as the very best followed by San Francisco, and Seattle.

To see the full report and how other cities ranked, click here.