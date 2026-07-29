5-month-old dead in Hockley after reports they were unresponsive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after an infant was pronounced dead in the Hockley area on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Sophia Silva with Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Divisions reports deputies were called to a home on Texas Plains Drive about an unresponsive 5-month-old male around 7 a.m.
When officials arrived around, they found the infant not responding. The 5-month-old was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts by EMS.
There were no signs of trauma on the 5-month-old.
The infant was found by the mother and grandmother.
Silva states the home is a multifamily residence with six kids and four adults living at the home. They are cooperating with investigators, according to Silva.
At this time, officials are waiting for a cause of death from the Medical Examiner's Office.
According to Silva, CPS was contacted.
What we don't know:
No other information was provided on the manner of death.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez