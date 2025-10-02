5 injured after boiler explodes at hotel under construction in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Five people were burned when a boiler exploded at a hotel under construction in Downtown Houston, officials say.
5 people burned in Downtown Houston
What we know:
According to the Houston Fire Department, the incident occurred at a Holiday Inn that is under construction at Texas Avenue and Austin Street around 11 a.m.
The fire department says a boiler exploded, and the top floor collapsed.
Five people were reportedly burned in the face.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. The extent of their injuries is under investigation.
If you have photos or videos you want to submit to FOX 26, click here.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department.