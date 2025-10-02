5 injured after boiler explodes at hotel under construction in Downtown Houston

The Brief Five people were injured at a hotel under construction in Downtown Houston. The fire department says a boiler exploded and the top floor collapsed. They were reportedly burned in the face.



Five people were burned when a boiler exploded at a hotel under construction in Downtown Houston, officials say.

5 people burned in Downtown Houston

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, the incident occurred at a Holiday Inn that is under construction at Texas Avenue and Austin Street around 11 a.m.

The fire department says a boiler exploded, and the top floor collapsed.

Five people were reportedly burned in the face.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The extent of their injuries is under investigation.

