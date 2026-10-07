45 Chihuahua-mix dogs suffering infections rescued from north Houston home

The Brief 45 dogs were rescued from a north Houston home amid a neglect investigation on Tuesday Most were sick, hairless and suffering from infections. 4 chickens and a pig were also seized; charges are possible.



Forty-five Chihuahua-mix dogs were rescued from a mobile home in north Houston after deputies found the animals living in what authorities described as deplorable conditions.

Dogs rescued from 'terrible' conditions

What we know:

The dogs were removed Tuesday from a home on Edgeworth Street in the Eastex-Jensen area by deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Animal Cruelty Unit, working with the Houston SPCA.

Most of the dogs were suffering from infections and other medical problems, leaving many of them with little to no hair and exposed, pink skin, according to Constable Alan Rosen.

"The conditions were terrible. The odor was overwhelming," Rosen said. "No dog should have to live like that. This is one of the largest dog seizures that we have seen in a home."

One dog was in critical condition and received immediate medical treatment at the scene. Deputies also seized four chickens and a pig from the property.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said if any suspects have been identified in connection to this case.

What's next:

The Houston SPCA is providing veterinary care and other assistance to the rescued dogs.

The animal cruelty investigation remains ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, detectives will review the evidence with prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty can contact the Houston SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 713-869-7722.