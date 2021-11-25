43rd annual Thanksgiving Super Feast resumed dine-in option for Houstonians

The 43rd annual City-Wide Club Thanksgiving Super Feast kicked off at 10 a.m. Thursday at the George R Brown Convention Center.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The 2021 Thanksgiving Super Feast was expected to feed up to 25,000 people from the greater Houston area.

Last year, all food was picked up only due to COVID-19.

However, this year, Houstonians like Hector Sosa, who were craving a hot meal, had the option to dine in.

"I'm thankful for life. Not everybody woke up this morning. and i was fortunate enough to wake up. I woke up today with another chance to see my family, to let my family know how I feel about them, and you know, that's what I'm really thankful for. It's not the food, it's not the materialistic things, it's just living and enjoying my family," said Sosa.

Attendees had the option of grabbing a hot meal or picking up bagged ingredients. The event also featured live music and performances.

RELATED: H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade canceled in downtown Houston due to weather

Many local leaders also made an appearance to help serve food.

"The greatness of any city is how we treat those who need our help the most, how we lift them up," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"This is an effort that is purely volunteer-driven and it's all about the caring and giving," said TX Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Volunteers spent four hours on Thanksgiving Day serving meals and loading up bagged ingredients for those who preferred the drive-thru.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The impact of the Super Feast this year is especially meaningful as Houstonians reemerge into a post-pandemic world.

Advertisement

"So many people have not recovered from COVID, have not recovered from the freeze, are still unemployed and they desperately need this help. And with the way the economics are right now, with the price of food, the price of toys, it's going to be really huge," said Tomaro Bell, a volunteer and FOX 26 What's Your Point panelist.