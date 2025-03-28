43-year-old woman accused of torturing 2 dogs that investigators are now trying to locate

Authorities are looking for two dogs that officials say were allegedly tortured by a 43-year-old woman.

Woman accused of torturing dogs in Harris County

Precinct 1 deputies arrested 43-year-old Lakesha Neal Friday at her apartment complex at 855 Greens Road.

"Her goal was to harm these animals," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

And Rosen's goal was to get 43-year-old Lakesha Neal behind bars charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

"This was bad because it was continuous abuse," Rosen said. "It wasn't a one-time abuse situation."

The abuse Rosen says was caught on camera.

What they're saying:

"The defendant in this case was choking, slapping, kicking, almost choked the dog to where it's eyes were bulging out," he said.

The constable says Neal strangled the dog so tightly by a collar, it threw up.

Investigators say they also have footage of Neal kicking, slapping, punching, and whipping a second dog.

When she was arrested, Neal reportedly told officers the dogs belonged to her boyfriend and she didn't know their whereabouts.

"We believe they survived," Rosen said. "We don't have any further evidence to suggest she may have killed them."

Back in 2000, Neal was convicted of endangering a child.

"Somebody that does this kind of thing is sick. Something's wrong them," said Rosen. "I hope that after her case is resolved, she gets some help, because clearly she needs it."

What you can do:

If you know where the dogs are, call Precinct 1 at (713) 755-7628 or the Houston SPCA.