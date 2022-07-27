40 women skydivers set new Texas state record, beat record set 12 years ago

article

In a small town in Caldwell County, Texas, 40 female skydivers set a new state record.

On July 17, women from 13 states across the United States, England, Brazil, and Ecuador set the Texas record for largest women’s freefall formation.

RELATED: 103-year-old woman becomes oldest to parachute out of a plane

The skydivers had to jump at the same time from two different planes, reach a speed of 120 mph, and join hands and legs in a predetermined, specific order.

They only had less than 60 seconds to complete a 75-foot diameter snowflake-shaped figure before flying away to safely open their parachutes.

Practice paid off, as the women were able to complete the formation on the last day of the event, beating the previous record set 12 years ago.