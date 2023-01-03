40 suspected drunk drivers arrested over New Year holiday by Harris Co. Precinct Constable Pct. 4 Office

article

A total of 40 suspected drunk drivers were arrested by authorities with Constable Mark Herman's Office during the New Year holiday.

According to a release, deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.

The release stated the drivers were each stopped for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication.

Officials said standardized field sobriety tests were administered on each suspect, and it was discovered that they were driving intoxicated.

All suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Image 1 of 40 ▼

"Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail," Herman said in a release.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Officials added that Terriubia Dembry was charged with felony DWI third offense as he had at least two prior convictions. Isreael Sanchez and Arnulfo Garcia were charged with driving while intoxicated second offense as they each had previous DWI convictions. Additional charges of unlawful carry of a handgun were filed on Christopher Garcia, Jaime Garcia, and Dominic Ochoa.