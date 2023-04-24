Four schools within Katy ISD were on "Secure the Building" mode temporarily Monday.

MORE STORIES OUT OF KATY

In a press release from district officials, the precaution was taken due to deputies with Harris County Sheriff's Office "pursuing a suspect near some of our schools." This is not the same as a lockdown as the schools were not under what the district referred to as "an imminent threat."

"This was not a lockdown," Katy ISD officials said in a statement. "A lockdown is when there is an imminent threat inside the building. In a ‘secure the building’ mode, all doors are locked at the campus and no one can come in or out until the mode is lifted."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

A total of four campuses were placed on "secure the building" mode including Taylor High School, Nottingham Elementary School, West Memorial Junior High, and West Memorial Elementary School.

As of 2 p.m., the district confirmed the "secure the building" mode has been lifted for all campuses.

"Students and staff were safe inside the campus building and portables, while the instructional day continued on schedule," district officials concluded.