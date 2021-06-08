4 injured in drive-by shooting at bar on Washington Avenue

Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured while they were at a bar on Washington Avenue.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at Azuza Hookah Lounge in the 4100 block of Washington Avenue.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Houston police say that a black four-door sedan was heading eastbound on Washington Ave, stopped in front of the bar, and opened fire with a high-powered rifle.

Two victims were treated at the scene by the Houston Fire Department and then transported to area hospitals. Two other victims were also transported privately to a hospital. Authorities say they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, there appeared to be three Hispanic males inside the black sedan that opened fire on the bar.

It is unknown what the motive is — if there were individuals targeted or if this had something to do with the establishment. Police mentioned that there didn’t appear to be any incidents that occurred inside the bar that could have led to this.

The investigation is ongoing. If you saw something, have cellphone video, or know anything about the shooters please contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP